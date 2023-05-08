As banking business models and services shift to the digital space, another fundamental shift is needed. That is, the way banks test for quality.

To keep pace with evolving customer expectations for more user-friendly, streamlined and convenient services, banks need to move away from compliance-led testing or ‘last line of defence’ mindsets and embed continuous testing from Day One.

Continuous testing increases the cadence of releases of new features, applications and systems – helping banks deliver on customer expectations and provide better banking experiences. Ultimately, it leads to:

Reduced rework through earlier detection of issues

Less risk of error / defect leakage

Faster go-live of new services

Reduced cycle times

Cost savings

And Cognizant is here to help. Our QE&A service ensures quality outcomes from the start, combining centralised governance with federated testing, underpinned by modern technologies such as AI and GenAI, to help CX and digital teams roll solutions out faster, with less risk.