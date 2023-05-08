Skip to main content Skip to footer

Continuous testing from Day One

As banking business models and services shift to the digital space, another fundamental shift is needed. That is, the way banks test for quality.

To keep pace with evolving customer expectations for more user-friendly, streamlined and convenient services, banks need to move away from compliance-led testing or ‘last line of defence’ mindsets and  embed continuous testing from Day One.

Continuous testing increases the cadence of releases of new features, applications and systems – helping banks deliver on customer expectations and provide better banking experiences. Ultimately, it leads to:

  • Reduced rework through earlier detection of issues
  • Less risk of error / defect leakage
  • Faster go-live of new services
  • Reduced cycle times
  • Cost savings

And Cognizant is here to help. Our QE&A service ensures quality outcomes from the start, combining centralised governance with federated testing, underpinned by modern technologies such as AI and GenAI, to help CX and digital teams roll solutions out faster, with less risk.

A proven approach to testing

Enterprises that put continuous assurance at the core of their testing methodology realise 1.6 times the productivity output and 1.5 times better strategic, business and operational outcomes (Everest Group, 2022)

Latest Thinking

EVEREST REPORT

How to reorient enterprise quality to deliver business assurance

Discover the critical elements of the enterprise quality operating model, and what success looks like in high-performing enterprises.

Two persons are discussing

INFOGRAPHIC

Achieve quality at speed with end-to-end automation and embedded intelligence

Gain a clear picture of how the Cognizant Continuous Testing Platform (CCTP) helps accelerate, streamline and improve testing outcomes.

Featured Asset image

CASE STUDY

How a major health insurer rebuilt software QA with Cognizant

See how this global healthcare company avoided over $20M in costs over three years by transforming its approach to testing and quality assurance.

Featured Asset image

How Cognizant helps assure quality from Day One

  • Automation

    We take a full lifecycle approach to test automation, focusing on end-to-end delivery,  time and effort savings and acceleration of the provision of quality services to your customers and users.

  • Quality at speed

    We build rigorous standards into all processes, right from the start, to ensure issues are identified and resolved faster in the lifecycle.

  • Business assurance

    Our business assurance model ingrains a culture of continuous improvement, realising faster business growth, user satisfaction, ROI, speed to market, and more.

