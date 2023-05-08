Skip to main content Skip to footer
The future of insurance in ANZ

With seamless and innovative digital experiences, we predict that successful insurance organisations in 2025 will be able to:  

  • Launch products to multiple ANZ regions in under 6 months
  • Modify products with sophisticated market analytics
  • Easily connect to any ecosystem
  • Price and underwrite risk with less manual intervention and higher precision
  • Pay claims seamlessly while detecting and eliminating fraud

Using modern insurance processes across value chains, we can help you drive innovation, unlock new age value outcomes and achieve business visions.

NEXT-LEVEL INSURANCE

Insurance intelligence

Explore our recent insights and publications

Reimagine next-gen injury management for ANZ insurers
Reimagine next-gen injury management for ANZ insurers

Find out how insurance leaders are embracing disruptive digital trends to transform injury management and boost business value.

How insurers can become next-gen claims leaders
How insurers can become next-gen claims leaders

Insurers must build on their modernised foundations across the claims landscape to keep pace and thrive.

A digital way forward for Australian SME insurers
A digital way forward for Australian SME insurers

Find out how winning insurers are hyper-personalising offerings and experiences to attract and retain modern SME businesses.

A smart, connected ecosystem for faster RTW
A smart, connected ecosystem for faster RTW

To combat the rising cost of claims and significantly improve customer engagement, disability, personal injury and workers’ comp, insurers must transform return-to-work programs.

Thought leadership

PERSPECTIVES

Insurers enter the era of the ecosystem
PERSPECTIVES

Here’s how insurers can change with the times in the net zero era
HANDBOOK

Creating superior customer experiences by leveraging AI and data
PERSPECTIVES

Australian SME insurers: Responding to 7 key market shifts
EBOOK

Modernising insurance data to drive intelligent decisions
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Case studies

Life insurance

Life insurer modernises IT with BPaaS solutions

Life insurance

Talcott sets new course with agile, modern IT infrastructure

Health insurance

Intelligent automation spurs 8x ROI for health insurer

General insurance

Large insurer saves millions per year with RPA

General insurance

Insurer boosts revenue with
API-driven B2B

Health insurance

AWS cloud migration boosts compliance for insurance provider

Insurance capabilities

We partner with global and local insurers to drive agility, innovation and growth

Insurance business strategy 

  • Accelerating innovation
  • Identifying new value horizons
  • Redefining industry operating models 
  • Driving growth while reducing risk
  • Building the business case to adopt new / change business or IT initiatives

AI and analytics

  • Building intelligence-based businesses 
  • Making data an asset, not a liability 
  • Applying analytics and AI platforms to fuel growth

Interactive

  • Focus on the human need 
  • Create digital experiences 
  • Deliver on brand promise 
  • Build omnichannel success

Connected products

  • Instrumenting and connecting everything 
  • Rapid prototyping and product development 
  • Grow revenue from data-driven services

Digital engineering

  • Embed human insight and design into engineering 
  • New tech for new value: Cloud Foundry stack services, micro-services, APIs and engaging interfaces 

Insurance industry solutions

  • Configuration and integration of leading insurance COTS platforms (Guidewire, Duck creek and others) 
  • Enabling business value through Insurtech solutions 

Meet our insurance leaders

  • Pankesh Upadhyay

    APAC Insurance Market Lead, Cognizant

  • Jorrit Pranger

    ANZ Insurance Transformation Lead, Cognizant

  • Vinodh Stanley Stephen

    ANZ Insurance Consulting Lead, Cognizant

  • Sriram Ranganathan

    ANZ Insurance Delivery Lead, Cognizant

