What does it take to succeed in F1—and in the modern era?
As the newest member on the grid, Aston Martin F1 is transforming every facet of its organisation, from the factory floor to the checkered flag, to compete with the leading teams and win podiums.
Join us at our in-person event and get an insider’s perspective on how Cognizant is helping Aston Martin F1 unleash the power of intuition to accelerate performance on and off the track. Gain valuable insights on:
- The latest advancements in car technology—and how 5G, IoT, data analytics and ML/AI are used to enable better, faster decision-making, as if on intuition
- How turning data into intelligence is helping Aston Martin F1 unlock significant uplift in operational capability, efficiency and ROI
- The importance of building an intuitive fan database to better anticipate the needs of their fans
- Why building the first fully sustainable smart factory is critical to Aston Martin F1’s long-term success
- What’s next in our transformation roadmap and lessons learnt that can be applied to any modern business