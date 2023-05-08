Skip to main content Skip to footer

What does it take to succeed in F1 and in the modern era?

Aston Martin F1, is transforming every facet of its organisation, from the factory floor to the checkered flag, to compete with the leading teams and reach podium position. What’s next on AMF1’s transformation roadmap?

Gain an exclusive insider’s perspective on how Cognizant is aiding Aston Martin F1 in harnessing the power of intuition to drive performance both on and off the track. Discover Aston Martin F1's remarkable journey towards becoming a data-centric organization.

Accelerate your own business transformation with invaluable insights from their success story, enabling you to surpass competitors and achieve new levels of excellence. What if your business had intuition? 

*This is an invite only event.

Building for the future: A Cognizant and Aston Martin F1 story
  • Join us from 4.30pm
  • We will begin with a Cognizant Welcome,
  • Building for the future: A Cognizant and Aston Martin F1 story,
  • Prize give-away,
  • Wrap up the event with networking drinks from 6:30pm till late.

 Thursday, 19th October 2023


 4:30 p.m – 6:30 p.m.

 Central Park, Karri Theatre and Melaleuca room 152-158 St George Terrace Perth WA 6000

Rakesh Garala
Head of Technology Consulting, Cognizant
Australia

Rakesh Garala has 20 years of experience in the IT industry helping organisations focus on how to use multiple technology movements to create customer value and points of differentiation in the market.

He is a self-proclaimed Formula One fan and has always been interested in how individual team strategy can dramatically impact a race and its outcome.

Michael Camarri
Head of Artificial Intelligence & Analytics, Cognizant, APAC & Japan

Michael Camarri started his career as a Decision Scientist and has nearly 25 years of experience in implementing Advanced Analytics, Predictive Modelling, AI / ML solutions for customers across industries and across the globe. 

Michael has a focus on driving excellence through analytics and whilst not an F1 fan in interested in how that applies to F1.

Putting intuition to work in AMF1

Cognizant is a proud title partner and digital transformation partner for the Aston Martin Formula One racing team. Learn how we’re bringing the latest in technology expertise—our intuition engineered—to create a world-class, data-driven F1 team.

Find out more

Don’t just run your business

Explore how business intuition can supercharge your performance.

Cognizant.com