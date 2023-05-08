What does it take to succeed in F1 and in the modern era?

Aston Martin F1, is transforming every facet of its organisation, from the factory floor to the checkered flag, to compete with the leading teams and reach podium position. What’s next on AMF1’s transformation roadmap?

Gain an exclusive insider’s perspective on how Cognizant is aiding Aston Martin F1 in harnessing the power of intuition to drive performance both on and off the track. Discover Aston Martin F1's remarkable journey towards becoming a data-centric organization.

Accelerate your own business transformation with invaluable insights from their success story, enabling you to surpass competitors and achieve new levels of excellence. What if your business had intuition?

*This is an invite only event.