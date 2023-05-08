Skip to main content Skip to footer
TOMORROW'S EDGE

An intuitive operating model

The processes, technologies and experiences that help Aston Martin F1 anticipate and act with speed.

Driving performance with data

Racing is a sport that’s built on engineering and technology — and we’re setting up a data infrastructure at Aston Martin F1 that helps them gain insights to make smarter decisions faster.

Reimagining sports fan engagement

Learn how we’re helping Aston Martin F1 turn fans into loyalists by building an intuitive fan database to anticipate fan needs, as if on intuition.

Delivering a competitive edge with ERP

Turn your financial constraints into a strategic capability. Here’s how we’ve done it for the Aston Martin F1 team.

Engineering a more sustainable future in F1

Find out what’s next in our 5-year digital transformation journey with Aston Martin F1 including building the first fully sustainable smart factory to accelerate zero-emission commitments.

How Cognizant is helping Aston Martin F1 drive success

Find out how Cognizant and AMF1 are bringing new energy this season and harnessing the power of intuition to accelerate performance and win podiums.

How your business can be more intuitive

Building an intuitive operating model takes more than technology, skills and resources – it’s a mindset shift across three key dimensions.
Get fluent in, and comfortable with, data

Business growth requires better decision making. When the insights from data are front and centre of business conversations, every action becomes a confident, swift and strategic choice based on the best available real-time information.

Find the win-win-win in automation

Technology-powered business models are essential for meeting the speed, efficiency and accuracy needed today but not at the cost of humans. “Win-win-win” automation benefits the customer, the employee and the business. Businesses must balance human empathy, judgment and creativity with the precision, speed and efficiency of intelligent automation to get ahead – and stay ahead.

Put people first – always

Business processes are the layer between the technology that powers your operations and the experiences you deliver. Great experiences can change lives and staying relevant requires keeping people as your North Star and putting processes in the service of delivering high-value, highly personalised experiences, while making your employees more efficient, productive and satisfied in their work.

“Their strategic roadmap for our digital future is clear – and they’re ready to modernise, reimagine and transform this capability for us which is invaluable.”

Clare Lansley
Chief Information Officer, Aston Martin F1

“It’s great to have a partner who really understands the impact that intuition based on insights and data can make the difference between success and failure.”

Kate Dalton
Head of Brand and Marketing, Aston Martin F1

“Through our work with Cognizant, we're driving both digital transformation and cultural transformation within our organisation. This includes a drive towards zero emission commitments through energy efficient technologies, as well as promotion of STEM education in the UK and USA.”

Rob Bloom
Chief Marketing Officer, Aston Martin F1

LATEST THINKING

Intuition fuels breakthrough performance

Explore our latest thinking and how we help companies turn on their intuitive edge.

CASE STUDY

Building with data: The path to victory

From the track to the back office, discover how Cognizant is engineering intuitive technologies to improve race performance, cost management and fan engagement for Aston Martin F1.

Whitepapaer

RESEARCH

How Australian businesses can unlock digital value to become future-fit

Recent Economist Impact data supported by Cognizant show Australian businesses have made ample investment in digital technologies. Here’s how Australian businesses can derive strategic value from these investments.

Whitepapaer

REPORT

Unlocking the secret to perpetual business relevance

Find out how businesses can better predict customer behaviour, sense market shifts and stay positioned for disruption so they can respond in an instant.

Whitepapaer

