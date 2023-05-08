

I am sharing my story to encourage women to dive into the exciting realm of IT. Three years ago, I embarked on a new chapter in my career, relocating to New Zealand with five years of experience in IT consulting and marketing. I started as a project manager but the desire for a strategic engagement with clients led me to transition into a sales position last year.



This shift came with a steep learning curve, but what made it exhilarating was the unwavering support from my manager, colleagues, and the wider leadership team at Cognizant NZ. They created an environment that encouraged me to try out new things, step out of my comfort zone, make mistakes, and learn from them. Over this time, I found the confidence to embrace my new role as a Client Relationship Manager and engage with our clients on diverse topics.

My advice to aspiring women in tech is simple: never stop learning and growing. Embrace new challenges, seek out mentors, advocate for yourself, and don't hesitate to ask for help. Remember, you are not alone – there's a community of women in tech ready to support you. Together, we can break down barriers and create a more inclusive and diverse tech industry.