In this paper we explore key trends across banking, financial services and Fintech caused by new payment standards and technologies, and where we see untapped opportunities for the ecosystem.

Cognizant has been helping financial institutions to explore how to embrace emerging payment initiatives, and how to assess, align and enable new customer value propositions. There are also important considerations for how banks can partner with FinTech’s to accelerate innovation and expand the payments ecosystem. Through a matrix of tech, regulatory, cost and experience considerations, we have the tools to help clients develop robust payments strategies for the future.